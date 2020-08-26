Scott Mcdougald Sutton Buys 10,000 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Mcdougald Sutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 8,482 shares of Olin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,779.62.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 11,518 shares of Olin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,462.32.

OLN opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.38. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Olin by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

