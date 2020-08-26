Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $783,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,345 shares of company stock valued at $30,147,594. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $154.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 1.41. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.16.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

