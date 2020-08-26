Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Major Shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, Acquires 102,264 Shares

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 102,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $596,199.12. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 91,301 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $366,117.01.

Shares of NYSE:SIC opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 61.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 86,134 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 186,289 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 97,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 49,999 shares during the period.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

