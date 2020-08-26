Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.97 ($50.56).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €38.99 ($45.87) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a one year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion and a PE ratio of 26.59.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

