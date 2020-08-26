Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

SLP opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 117.52 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $73.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,339,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,803,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,112,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 5.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1,623.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

