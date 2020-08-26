SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) vs. Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Critical Review

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Trustmark 0 3 0 0 2.00

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.49%. Trustmark has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.21%. Given SmartFinancial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Trustmark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Trustmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and Trustmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $123.77 million 1.75 $26.55 million $1.68 8.48 Trustmark $710.41 million 2.17 $150.46 million $2.45 9.94

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial. SmartFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SmartFinancial pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Trustmark has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 17.47% 7.40% 0.88% Trustmark 17.64% 8.13% 0.95%

Summary

Trustmark beats SmartFinancial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 29 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices, 2 mortgage loan production offices, and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 181 full-service branches and 14 limited-service branches; 178 ATMs and 4 interactive teller machines (ITMs) at on-premise locations; and 61 ATMs and 3 ITMs at off-premise locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

