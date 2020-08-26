Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.26. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 60.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 312,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 36.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 117,131 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

