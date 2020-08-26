SRG Global Ltd (ASX:SRG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

SRG Global Ltd (ASX:SRG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.31. SRG Global has a 52 week low of A$0.17 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of A$0.56 ($0.40).

SRG Global Company Profile

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led construction, maintenance, and mining services in Australia. It offers design engineering, post-tensioning, form reo pour, structure packages, scaffold and access solutions, facade design and construction, and rope access services for building projects; and bridge construction, dam strengthening, silo and tank construction, ground and slope stabilization, slipform construction, windfarm foundations, stay cable systems, ground anchoring, and heavy lifting and shifting services.

