Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by CJS Securities

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by research analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. CJS Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

SXI opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $736.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. Standex Int’l has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $81.69.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.23 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 34.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 719,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 185,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Standex Int’l by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 27.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 351,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 75,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 220,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

