Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.60 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $674.41 million, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $146.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $1,393,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

