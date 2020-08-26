STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STM. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.35 ($32.18).

EPA:STM opened at €25.33 ($29.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €24.92 and a 200-day moving average of €24.03. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

