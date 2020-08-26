Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 11,272 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 863% compared to the typical volume of 1,170 put options.

TOL opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.73. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.81.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,232,900. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 122,769 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

