Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €19.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SZU. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €15.30 ($18.00) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.65 ($18.41).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €16.34 ($19.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.95. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 12 month high of €17.16 ($20.19).

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

