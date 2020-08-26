Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 75 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SREN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 91 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 90.60.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

