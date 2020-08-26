Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson Sells 3,000 Shares

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total value of C$34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,700 shares in the company, valued at C$2,792,120.

SYZ opened at C$11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.97 million and a P/E ratio of 140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sylogist Ltd has a 12 month low of C$6.16 and a 12 month high of C$11.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.69.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.