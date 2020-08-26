Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $15,311,000.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Target stock opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Target by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Target by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after buying an additional 2,041,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Target by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

