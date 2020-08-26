Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $35.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target decreased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.99% from the company’s previous close.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $20.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $95.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $339.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Boland acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $78,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter worth about $1,819,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

