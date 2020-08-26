Telsey Advisory Group Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $135.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $38,712,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 920,549 shares of company stock worth $77,977,061 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,662,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after buying an additional 1,007,028 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 636,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.