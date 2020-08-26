Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDF. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth about $324,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TDF)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

