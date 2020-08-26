Teresa Wynn Roseborough Sells 41,947 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01.

HD opened at $286.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $290.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 9,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

