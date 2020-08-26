Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,135 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,291.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 80.0% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Valero Energy stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

