Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Thorney Opportunities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Thorney Opportunities has a twelve month low of A$0.37 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of A$0.80 ($0.57). The stock has a market cap of $101.81 million and a PE ratio of 8.47. The company has a current ratio of 85.73, a quick ratio of 85.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Thorney Opportunities alerts:

Thorney Opportunities Company Profile

Thorney Opportunities Ltd is an equity fund launched and managed by Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. Thorney Opportunities Ltd is domiciled in Australia.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.