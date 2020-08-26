Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.31.

Shares of TOL opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $11,232,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

