Toll Brothers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 11,272 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 863% compared to the typical volume of 1,170 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.81.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,779,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,232,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 6.84. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

