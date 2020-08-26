TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lowered shares of TravelCenters of America to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of TA stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $248.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.88.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 62,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

