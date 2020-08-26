Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $14.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of TUFN opened at $10.45 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

