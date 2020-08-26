Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $40.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBER. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 76.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,805 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 311,592 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 440,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,663.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,716 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

