UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

UNF opened at $194.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.99 and its 200-day moving average is $175.27. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $445.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,445.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,960 shares of company stock valued at $363,331. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 3.9% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.5% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 14,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 116,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter worth about $465,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

