United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UBSI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered United Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.70.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.38. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,911,000 after buying an additional 2,350,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,440,000 after buying an additional 477,190 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 257,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Bankshares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,699,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,997,000 after purchasing an additional 217,802 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

