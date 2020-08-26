United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 535.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

