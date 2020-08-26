Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens began coverage on Univest Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Univest Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $460.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 45.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 277.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 168.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 27.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

