Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on URBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

