Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

URBN opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,346,000 after buying an additional 91,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,085,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after acquiring an additional 131,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

