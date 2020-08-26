Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $19.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

URBN opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

