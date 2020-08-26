Valvoline Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Valvoline has raised its dividend payment by 779.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Valvoline has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valvoline to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

