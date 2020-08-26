Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Holdings Decreased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

