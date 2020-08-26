Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Director Donald R. Rudkin Sells 33,000 Shares

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $73,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,432.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Virco Mfg. Co. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 million, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virco Mfg. stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.19% of Virco Mfg. as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

VIRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.