W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Director Mark E. Tomkins Buys 2,000 Shares

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 2,000 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.73 per share, with a total value of $83,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,632.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

GRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 184,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 55,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 244,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 66,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

