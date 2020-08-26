Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WTRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley assumed coverage on Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.67.

WTRH opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Waitr has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

