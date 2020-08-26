Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WABC stock opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.72. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.