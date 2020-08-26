Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $174,577,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after buying an additional 3,628,061 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,327,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,922,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on WPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

