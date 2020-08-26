William H. Stevens Buys 1,500 Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) EVP William H. Stevens purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SONA opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $204.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.94. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,409 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.2% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 726,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 127,183 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.4% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 564,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.9% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

