Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,746 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,262,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566,560.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,592.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,742 shares of company stock worth $10,741,328. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $101.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

