World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Trading 5.3% Higher

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $44.98. 724,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,426,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.11.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

