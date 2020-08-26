Zacks: Analysts Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%.

PK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of PK opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $27.03.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,675. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,254,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,416,000 after buying an additional 2,482,176 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,997 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,780,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

