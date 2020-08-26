Zacks: Brokerages Expect Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. Livent posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTHM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $7.63 on Friday. Livent has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 625,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 130,821 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Livent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Livent by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 205,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Livent by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

