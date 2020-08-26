Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Buy

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.18. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.45%. Analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton acquired 50,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,379 shares in the company, valued at $634,559.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $70,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,671 shares in the company, valued at $359,571.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 55,420 shares of company stock worth $49,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

