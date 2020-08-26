Zebi Market Capitalization Tops $173,604.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Liquid, OKEx and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00125299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.01664732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00192717 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00149842 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Koinex, IDEX, DDEX, OKEx, LATOKEN and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

