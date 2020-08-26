ZMINE Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. ZMINE has a total market cap of $383,090.42 and $328.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00084136 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00277244 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040536 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001811 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006561 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

