Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Manoj Apte Sells 16,664 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $2,283,967.84.

Manoj Apte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $2,085,249.92.

On Monday, June 15th, Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32.

Shares of ZS opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.60 and a beta of 0.77. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $138.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Zscaler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

